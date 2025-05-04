Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Crime

Crew of armed gunmen rob armored truck outside of Chicago-area bank in broad daylight

Group of men captured in photos pointing guns, remain wanted by FBI

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Federal agents are searching for a crew of men who are accused of robbing an armored truck at gunpoint outside a Chicago-area bank in broad daylight.

The robbery happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday in Blue Island, Illinois, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Chicago.

suspects pointing guns at truck

The suspects could be seen pointing guns at the armored truck. (FBI Chicago)

Three men, in their late teens to early 20s, were seen in photos carrying handguns and pointing them at the vehicle.

They later fled in a car and were still on the run as of Sunday afternoon, according to the FBI.

Suspect in mask

FBI Chicago released photos of one of the suspects wearing a black mask. (FBI Chicago)

Authorities said the men were wearing dark clothing, gloves and black face coverings.

Suspect with gun

FBI Chicago released photos of one of the suspects carrying a box and a handgun. (FBI Chicago)

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.