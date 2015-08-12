Court: Suit filed after girl attacked while used as bait in school sex sting can proceed

A federal appeals court reversed a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit against an Alabama school board filed by a man who says his daughter was assaulted while being used in a plot to catch an alleged sexual predator.

A middle school teacher's aide in 2010 asked the 14-year-old to go into a bathroom as bait so a 16-year-old eighth-grader with a history of sexual harassment allegations could be caught trying to have sex with her.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta on Wednesday overturned the district court's dismissal of the lawsuit.

The lower court judge had ruled officials didn't have sufficient warning the boy might pose a threat and allowing the girl to be put in such a position wasn't bad enough to allow the lawsuit under legal standards.