Illinois
Published

Coroner says Illinois woman who killed 7 people on I-90 was intoxicated

IL woman was driving on the wrong side of the highway

Associated Press
A woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois, causing a crash that killed a family of six and a 13-year-old family friend, was intoxicated at the time, a coroner said Monday.

Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, who also died in the crash, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.164 percent, more than twice the legal standard for intoxication, McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein said.

The July 31 crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows; his wife, Lauren, 31, and five children, all traveling in a Chevrolet full-size van, were killed, Illinois State Police said. The children were ages 5 to 13.

A coroner revealed that the woman who killed a family of seven in a car accident was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Fernandez, driving an Acura TSX, was driving in the wrong direction "for unknown reasons" before striking the van in the westbound lanes of I-90, police said, adding that both vehicles were "engulfed in flames."