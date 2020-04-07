Coronavirus survivor who has lifelong lung condition credits prayer for miraculous recovery

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A couple survived the coronavirus, but it was especially miraculous given the husband's lifelong lung condition.

Dan Burke, a Christian author, was put on a ventilator and appeared to be facing a death sentence, but said God had other plans.

He told Fox News, “I have been hospitalized more times than I can count. However, this one was different. This was a deep and dark spiritual warfare."

When news about the virus started circulating months ago, Burke recalls telling his son, "If I get it, that will be it for me."

Then on March 17, he started showing signs. A few days later, he went to the ER with his wife, Stephanie, who also had symptoms. They both tested positive.

Burke finished his will on the way to the hospital. Before being put on the ventilator, he said he loved his wife for what both believed could be the last time.

Three days later, however, he was strong enough to be removed from it, and was discharged on March 27. Burke is recovering at home with his wife.

The founder and president of the Avila Institute for Spiritual Formation, an online Catholic learning center, recently wrote a book, "Spiritual Warfare and the Discernment of Spirits," which he said helped him in this "battle of battles."

"I know I’m alive because of your prayers," Burke shared in a Facebook Live video on Sunday after thousands rallied around the world. "There’s no way I should have come out of that ICU."

"I am grateful that I have studied and lived this reality so deeply before facing this kind of storm."