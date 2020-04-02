Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

America Together
Published

Nurses gather to pray on rooftops during coronavirus pandemic

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Nurses gather to pray on rooftops during COVID-19 pandemicVideo

Nurses gather to pray on rooftops during COVID-19 pandemic

Nurses from across the country are photographed praying on rooftops.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

As hospital staffs across the country battle the coronavirus outbreak, many are turning to their faith to carry them through long, difficult days.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a stay-at-home order Wednesday as the state has at least 101 deaths due to the virus.

OKLAHOMA MEGACHURCH HOSTS EPIC DRIVE-IN, GROCERY GIVEAWAY IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Of the Sunshine State's 7,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases, at least 82 patients are being treated at the Jackson Health System hospitals, where a medical team gathered in a circle to pray on the helipad.

Hospital staff at Jackson South Medical Center pray on the hospital's helipad.

Hospital staff at Jackson South Medical Center pray on the hospital's helipad. (Jackson Health System)

"This is how we started our morning today," Danny Rodriguez, senior ER tech at Jackson South Medical Center, said in a statement to Fox News Wednesday.

"Our team said a prayer, asking God for guidance and protection while we are at work, and to keep us and our families safe," Rodriguez added.

PASTOR NICK HALL: GOD CALLS US TO DO THIS, ESPECIALLY IN TIMES OF CRISIS

Another powerful image was shared from a group of Nashville nurses on the roof of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers," Angela Gleaves, a labor and delivery nurse, wrote on Facebook. "We could feel God’s presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES ON FAITH

Americans have supported hospital staff by cheering at an appointed time daily across cities and businesses. In many areas, individuals have stepped up to donate meals to hospital workers as President Trump extended the CDC guidelines to stop the spread of the virus through April.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke