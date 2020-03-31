Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Coronavirus kills New York neurosurgeon who separated conjoined twins

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
The coronavirus has killed a world-renowned New York City neurosurgeon who successfully separated conjoined 13-month-old twins in a rare operation.

After serving as a Marine during the Vietnam War, Dr. James Goodrich dedicated his life to saving children with complex neurological conditions, Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx said in news release announcing the death.

This photo provided by Montefiore Hospital shows, from left, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. James Goodrich holding a pair of formerly conjoined twins, Jadon, left and Anias in New York in 2016.

This photo provided by Montefiore Hospital shows, from left, Dr. Oren Tepper and Dr. James Goodrich holding a pair of formerly conjoined twins, Jadon, left and Anias in New York in 2016. (Montefiore Hospital via AP)

Goodrich led a 40-person surgical team that separated conjoined twins Jadon and Anias McDonald during a 20-hour procedure in 2016.

It was the seventh set of twins joined at the head Goodrich helped successfully separate. At the time, he called it one of his "most difficult cases."

“Jim was in many ways the heart and soul of our department — a master surgeon, a world-class educator, and a beloved colleague for all,” said Dr. Emad Eskandar, chair of the neurosurgery department at Albert Einstein College and Montefiore Medical Center. “His sudden loss is heartbreaking and his memory will always remain foremost in our thoughts.”

Goodrich was 73 when he died Monday of COVID-19, Montefiore said.