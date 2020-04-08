Army Field Band soldier creates 'Do-Re-Mi' singalong with 18 kids in adorable video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

One soldier singing "Do-Re-Mi" from "The Sound of Music" with a group of 18 kids, ages 4 to 12, is bringing much-needed joy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sgt. 1st Class Michaela Shelton, a member of the U.S. Army Field Band, created a sing-a-long video to help young children cope with anxiety and stress brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

KENTUCKY CHURCH LIGHTS UP GREEN TO SHOW COMPASSION FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS

"I wanted to make this video and bring these children together in this way because I know they're going through a lot of stress, uncertainty and confusion," Shelton said of the lighthearted Zoom song. "Music not only connects people, but it has an incredible healing power, which is what we all need right now, especially children."

The Moorestown, N.J., native was a high school music teacher before she joined the Army Field Band's Soldiers' Chorus in 2014.

"Personally, I really miss my little singers," she added. "Every time I get to work with them, they end up making my day brighter."

The former music teacher is seen with a big smile as she leads the kids through the famous song.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Army Field Band launched its "We Stand Ready" daily live broadcasts on March 20 as a way to meet the emotional needs of Americans during these tough times.

Programming starts at 7 p.m. ET Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. Sunday through Thursday streamed on the Army Field Band's Facebook page and YouTube channel.