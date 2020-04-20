Coronavirus-hit Massachusetts nursing home reportedly receives note, ‘We hope you die’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

A threatening note was found by a worker at a coronavirus-hit Massachusetts nursing home on Wednesday that read, “We hope you die,” a report said.

The message was found at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley and written on a brown paper bag, NBC Boston reported. The letter also included threats. The report said 14 residents and a nurse have died at the facility.

The note was first discovered early Wednesday and it was placed at the entrance, Boston.com reported. The report pointed out that the facility has been criticized over its virus response after a nurse who worked there criticized the facility before she died of COVID-19.

Tim Killian, a spokesman for the parent company, told NBC Boston that “this happened to us, this did not happen because of us.”

It has been widely reported that the coronavirus is easily transmissible and poses a very serious threat to seniors and those with a compromised immune system.

Nursing homes across the country have been in lockdown for weeks under federal orders. Recent outbreaks in Tennessee, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland have pushed the death toll at the nation’s nursing homes to 6,900.

Boston.com reported that the center posted on its website the steps it is taking to help ensure the health of workers and residents.

“They are putting in heroic efforts to endure that our patients are receiving the best care," the statement read.