Coronavirus outbreak results in Massachusetts man, 70, getting 'a little different' birthday party

Not even social distancing was going to keep people from celebrating this birthday in Massachusetts.

The Quincy Police Department shared a video on Sunday of a birthday parade held for Christopher Eleey, who turned 70.

"The 'party' may have been a little different than planned, but the love of your family and friends remains the same!" Quincy Police tweeted.

In the video released by police, Eleey can be seen standing on his front porch, waving as a special parade featuring a police car, fire engine, and his family and friends drive past his home.

As the vehicles drove past, drivers honked and waved at Eleey, who thanked everyone.

Those who drove by even had balloons present as they gave their well-wishes.

As the coronavirus pandemic has caused many health officials to advise people against large gatherings and close contact with those most susceptible to the virus, many have turned to drive-by birthday parties over the past several weeks.

As of Monday morning, Massachusetts had 4,955 positive cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.