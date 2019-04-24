Cops: Woman arrested for faking cancer ahead of fundraiser for medical bills

A North Carolina woman who allegedly lied about having kidney cancer to deceive well-wishers into giving her money was arrested Tuesday ahead of a fundraiser to help pay for her supposed medical bills.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it started an investigation into Hannah Leigh Hume, 21, after members of a local recreational club began having suspicions about her cancer diagnosis.

The club was approached in March about helping Hume with her “medical bills,” authorities said. A fundraiser scheduled for June 15 was in the planning stages for the High Point resident.

Club members became leary of Hume after a conversation with her about her medical bills. Specifics on what led to their suspicions were not revealed.

During an interview with investigators, Hume admitted she didn’t have cancer, the sheriff’s office said. She is charged with felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

She is scheduled to appear in court May 13.