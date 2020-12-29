California police officer wounded in shooting; homicide suspect dead

A Southern Califonia police officer was wounded Tuesday afternoon while attempting to arrest a homicide suspect, who later died in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

The female officer, who was not identified, was expected to recover, San Bernardino police Chief Eric McBride told the San Bernardino Sun.

Police officers were trying to arrest the homicide suspect when the shooting occurred. The suspect was wanted in connection with a slaying that occurred earlier this year, the Sun reported.

The suspect died from injuries while the wounded officer was being treated, according to the department.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.