Shooting unfolds at Birmingham, Alabama fire station; 2 firefighters shot

Two firefighters have been shot Wednesday morning inside their fire station in Birmingham, Alabama in what police suspect may be a "targeted attack."

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the city’s Norwood neighborhood.

"We feel like it may be a targeted attack. We don’t know why it would be a targeted attack, but that’s one of the things we’re trying to determine at this point in time," Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond told reporters. "It’s extremely unusual for someone to come target one of our fire stations and so we’re trying to see why would someone want to target one of these fire stations in Birmingham."

"Our firefighters are there to protect and aid and rescue our citizens and to see them be critically injured is just very troubling, disheartening that that would happen in our community," he added.

Thurmond said police are trying to determine how many suspects are involved and are "on scene trying to work to see who are the individuals who are responsible for this particular shooting."

The motive for the attack is unclear.

Three people were inside the facility early Wednesday conducting routine checks of the fire engine and equipment when two males were struck, Thurmond said.

The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department said on Facebook that it is "on the scene at Fire Station 9" and "We have 2 firefighters confirmed shot."

"They are in serious condition and have been transported," it added.

The firefighters reportedly were shot in the chest and legs and police are now looking for a suspect in a silver car, according to AL.com.

"Maybe there are some individuals that could have some information on this, so we would encourage them to call us and our homicide unit," Thurmond said. "We just need that information… please share it with us so we can hold these individuals responsible."

Birmingham Fire Captain Orlando Reynolds told WBRC that "In my 25 years on the job, this is my worst day. This is awful."