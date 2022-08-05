Connecticut launches abortion website and hotline after Roe vs. Wade reversal caused 'chaos'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Connecticut launched a website and telephone hotline on Friday designed to link people seeking abortions with resources within the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the new resources following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Officials said starting Friday, people can call 1-866-CTCHOICE (1-866-282-4642) or visit portal.ct.gov/reproductiverights for information on reproductive rights and abortion providers in Connecticut.

MIAMI PRO-LIFE CLINIC VANDALIZED: ‘IF ABORTIONS AREN’T SAFE, NEITHER ARE YOU

"Despite the Supreme Court’s radical decision to strip the right of individuals to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions, the state of Connecticut will never stand between you and your doctor," said Lamont. "If you are ready to have a family, we want you to you have access to the healthcare you need, and if for any reason you need abortion services, we support you, and we want to make sure you can find the healthcare you need as easily as possible. That’s why setting up this hotline and website is a priority for me and my team."

In a news release, Attorney General William Tong described the post-Roe reversal landscape as "chaos."

"Abortion is legal in Connecticut. Despite that, the chaos following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs has created confusion and panic," Tong said in the release. "This website and hotline promote access to important information for patients and providers."

ELIZABETH WARREN ACCUSED PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTERS OF ‘TORTURING’ WOMEN. HERE'S WHAT THEY ACTUALLY DO

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

This is the latest action Connecticut lawmakers have made after the reversal of Roe vs. Wade. On July 1, just days after the historic reversal, lawmakers enacted Connecticut"safe harbor" law.

The legislation protects in-state medical providers from legal action stemming from out-of-state abortion laws. It also protects patients who travel to Connecticut to seek an abortion, even if in they originate from a state with restrictions. As well as expanding the pool of medical professionals allowed to provide certain types of abortions to advanced practice registered nurses, nurse midwives and physician assistants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state's commissioner of the Department of Public Health reinforced lawmaker's commitment to providing abortions, saying that a woman's right to choose to have a "safe abortion" remains a focus in the state.

"In Connecticut, a woman’s right to choose is still protected," Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health Dr. Manisha Juthani said in a release.