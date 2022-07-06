A pro-life pregnancy clinic in Miami was vandalized on Sunday, almost two weeks after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Surveillance footage caught two women walking to the back of clinic, where they spray-painted the walls with their intended message. One of the vandals wrote: ‘If abortions aren’t safe, the [sic] neither are you." Martha Avila, the president of Pregnancy Help Clinic in Miami-Dade County's Hialeah neighborhood, shared the vandalism footage with WSVN, in which one of the suspects shined a laser over the camera. "I don’t think the people that participated in this were confused at all," Avila told WSVN. "They targeted a place that gives counseling to women that their DNA is pro-life, and they try to counsel women to help bring babies to term." FIVE OF THE MOST INCEDIARY ATTACKS ON SUPREME COURT FOLLOWING ROE, GUN, EPA RULINGS: ‘WE HAVE TO RAISE HELL’ HIaleah Mayor Steve Bovo told FOX News Digital that those who are "radical in nature" disregard the systems of democracy. As a result, they resort to vandalism. "There are traditional ways to petition your government. Instead, people are usurping those ways of the law by destroying property out of anger," said Mayor Bovo. He took to Instagram, as well, following the vandalism. "The @hialeahpd is investigating what I consider a hate crime carried out by a radical individual or group of individuals." said Bovo in his caption. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The vandalism comes days before a Florida judge blocked a state law that banned abortions after 15 weeks.