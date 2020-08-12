Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Connecticut fines residents $3,000 for violating coronavirus travel advisory

Connecticut is asking residents to fill out forms and quarantine if they are traveling from certain states

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Coronavirus: Best practices for safe air travelVideo

Doctor Sachin Nagrani, the Medical Director for Heal, delivers advice on how to mitigate the risks of flying during the coronavirus pandemic. He explains why personal behavior is critical to staying safe, as well as the best strategies to maintain social distancing at the gate, through boarding and on an airplane.

Connecticut says it has issued its first $3,000 in fines to a pair of residents who failed to comply with the state’s new coronavirus travel advisory.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that the individuals were both hit with $1,000 fines for failing to fill out public health forms when they flew back weeks ago from Louisiana and Florida – two states that are reporting higher numbers of daily confirmed cases. One of those residents was fined an additional $1,000 after his co-worker informed officials he was refusing to self-quarantine for 14 days as required under the restrictions, he added.

“Look I hate to do it, but we are going to be serious and show people we are serious about this,” Lamont said during a press conference.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont speaks to reporters before surveying storm damage on Friday. On Monday, he announced the first fines in relation to the state's coronavirus travel advisory. (AP)

“Overwhelmingly the number of people flying into our state from COVID-infected areas is way down. I think people are self-policing and self-regulating, but not all are,” he added. “We wanted to send a message loud and clear.”

The state, under its travel advisory, says “anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.”

As of Wednesday, there are 34 states and territories on the list, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The residents that were fined live in Hartford and Windham Counties, according to Josh Geballe, Connecticut’s chief operating officer.

Yet it is not immediately clear if they were carrying the coronavirus upon their return to Connecticut.

“This is for real. We need people to follow these rules, we need people to comply,” Geballe said Monday.

“The message people need to understand is that there are more investigations going on, we need you to fill out the form,” he warned. “If you need to quarantine then we expect you to do that and if not, there will be consequences.”

Connecticut currently has reported 50,684 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak, and 4,444 deaths.

