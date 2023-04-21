Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut
Connecticut homeowner thwarts attempted armed robbery during fake package delivery by shoving suspect

The armed robber pulled out a black handgun and tried to enter the Connecticut home

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Ring camera captures Connecticut homeowner blocking armed robber posed a delivery man Video

Ring camera captures Connecticut homeowner blocking armed robber posed a delivery man

A Ring doorbell camera captured terrifying moments of a homeowner fending off an armed robber posing as a deliveryman. 

A Ring video surveillance system captured the terrifying moment an armed robber, posing as a delivery man, attempted to rob a Connecticut homeowner. The homeowner reacted in lightening speed, quickly defending himself by shoving the would-be thief.

East Haven Police in Connecticut said the attempted home invasion occurred on Friday, April 14 in a quiet neighborhood. 

Officers said just before 10:00 a.m., 37-year-old Xavier Otero came up to a home dressed as a deliveryman, wearing a fluorescent orange safety vest and holding a manila envelope in his hand. In the background of the Ring surveillance video, a silver Dodge Ram Pickup truck was seen waiting by the unsuspecting family's home

Ring camera

Xavier Otero and Jean Carrasquillo-Torres attempted to rob a Connecticut homeowner, but didn't make it far after the homeowner defended himself. (East Haven Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Otero is seen ringing the doorbell and telling the homeowner that the package belonged to him. 

Otero then pulled out a black handgun and began stepping into the home. He didn't make it far, before the homeowner pushed the man back out onto the porch.

Ring camera

Xavier Otero was pushed by the Connecticut homeowner after he showed up at his house and attempted to rob him with a gun. Otero posed as a delivery driver and wore a fluorescent safety vest. (East Haven Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Otero quickly recovered and sprinted to the waiting pickup truck where his accomplice, 26-year-old Jean Carrasquillo-Torres, was waiting. The pair peeled off and quickly left the neighborhood.

East Haven Police first released screenshots from the unidentified family's home in an attempt to track down the two suspects

Tips started to pour in, and officers later found Otero, who was hiding at a family member's house. He is charged with several crimes including home invasion, first-degree threatening and possession of a firearm. 

Authorities then arrested Carrasquillo-Torres, he is charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion and unlawful restraint. He was also charged with narcotics and weapon related charges after authorities found drugs and firearms in his home.

Otero and Carrasquillo-Torres

Otero and Carrasquillo-Torres were held at the East Haven Police Department on a $250,000.00 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on April 26, 2023 at G.A. 23, 121 Elm Street, New Haven, CT. (East Haven Police Department)

Authorities believe the men intended to zip-tie their victims and rob them. They also believe the men intended to carry out a second home invasion.  

Both men are being held on a $250,000.00 bond and expected to appear in court on April 26

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.