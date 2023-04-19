Expand / Collapse search
US
Virginia suspect hid face with bonnet during 7-Eleven robbery: police

A Virginia 7-Eleven near Washington, DC was robbed by a bonnet-wearing thief

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven while covering his face with a bonnet last week.

The robbery took place at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Alexandria, just outside of Washington, D.C., on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

Pictures show the man concealing his face with a yellow-brown bonnet. He was wearing all black clothing, including a jacket pulled up to his nose.

The suspect entered the store and implied that he was carrying a firearm, demanding money from the cashier.

Surveillance footage of suspect

Fairfax County Police Department is searched for the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Saturday. (Fairfax County Police Department)

After successfully stealing the cash, the suspect fled the store on foot. There were no injuries.

Police believe the suspect is a Black male in his 20s with a slim build.

Suspect wearing bonnet

The bonnet-wearing suspect allegedly implied that he was carrying a firearm and demanded cash. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Fairfax County police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

Fox News Digital reached out to Fairfax County Police Department for more information, but has not heard back. No other details are known at this time.

