3 confirmed dead after medical helicopter en route to patient crashes in Kentucky

Three crew members were killed in a medical helicopter crash in Owenton, Kentucky, while heading to pick up a patient.

The incident occurred on Monday evening near state Highway 22, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Gale Alleman, Bethany Aicken and James Welsh, who were identified by authorities.

Three crew members were killed when a medical helicopter heading to pick up a patient crashed in Kentucky, authorities said.

The crash was reported Monday evening in Owenton near state Highway 22, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

Troopers determined that an Air Evac Lifeteam flight crashed, killing the three personnel aboard. They were identified by police as Gale Alleman, Bethany Aicken and James Welsh.

LAWYER WHO CRASHED SNOWMOBILE INTO BLACK HAWK HELICOPTER IS AWARDED $3.3 MILLION IN DAMAGES

The Grant County-based crew was en route to pick up a patient when the crash happened, Air Evac Lifeteam said in a statement posted on social media.

Police are conducting the death investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the helicopter crash, police said. An NTSB investigator was expected to arrive on scene Tuesday afternoon, the agency said in a statement. AEL said it would work closely with the FAA and NTSB during the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This was a terribly tragic accident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the employees’ families and friends," AEL said.