Concealed carry holder confronts intruder in attic, leaves him offering cash: reports

A Wisconsin concealed carry holder found a man suspected of a local crime spree in his attic and held him at gunpoint until police arrived, authorities said.

A Cudahy, Wisconsin, homeowner only identified by local media as "John J." said he returned to his home last Monday morning after work and made a disturbing discovery that an intruder was in his home. Cudahy is located in Milwaukee County.

"I opened my back door, and I saw a bunch of insulation from my roof, from my attic, on my kitchen floor. We thought an animal was upstairs," John told WISN 12. "We thought an animal was upstairs. And it turned out to be an armed felon with a pistol."

When John went to investigate his attic, the suspect announced himself.

"He said, ‘My name is Robert,’" John said. "I pulled my gun. I am a licensed CCW weapons holder, and I pulled my gun. I pulled him out of my attic and I held him at gunpoint until the police showed up."

The suspect, who has since been identified as 36-year-old Robert Turner Jr., became desperate during the confrontation and even allegedly tried to bribe John, police said.

"I'll give you $300 to let me go," Turner reportedly told John.

Cudahy police arrived shortly after the homeowner alerted them to the incident and arrested the suspect. Turner was in the possession of ecstasy at the time of his arrest and a stolen firearm was found near the home, according WISN 12. He was also found to be suffering from a broken leg.

Turner was on parole for a hit-and-run at the time of his arrest on June 19, WISN reported.

Cudahy was on high alert hours prior to the man's arrest, even issuing a shelter-in-place warning after local police officers reported they were being shot at and had to be rescued by an armored vehicle.

Police were called on June 18 over a report of glass breaking and a witness reported seeing a person jumping from roof to roof in the area. Police did not find a suspect in that case until John alerted them to Turner.

Police determined during their investigation last week that Turner was the suspect in that case, and prosecutors charged him with recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary.