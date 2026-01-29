Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

LA blast that killed teen, ripped through apartment building linked to homemade explosives

Aerial images capture extensive damage at building in Bell Gardens, California

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Los Angeles County apartment building heavily damaged by explosion, fire Video

Los Angeles County apartment building heavily damaged by explosion, fire

Aerial footage captures the aftermath of an explosion and fire at an apartment building in Bell Gardens, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2026. (Credit: KTTV)

Materials consistent with homemade explosives and fireworks were found at the site of an explosion and fire that ripped through an apartment building in Los Angeles County, killing a teenager, a report said. 

Aerial images captured by FOX 11 Los Angeles showed a portion of the roof blown off at an apartment complex in Bell Gardens following the deadly blast on Tuesday. 

Police said a body found inside the blast site matches that of a 13-year-old who was reported missing in the wake of the explosion, according to the station. 

It added that materials linked to homemade explosives and fireworks were found during an initial investigation, as well as ammunition, and that detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau — Arson and Explosives Detail are assisting in the effort.

Roof blown off of apartment building following explosion

Damage is seen following an explosion at an apartment building in Bell Gardens, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (KTTV)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for further comment. 

The identity of the teenager was not immediately released.

Damage inside apartment in California following explosion

The interior of an apartment in Bell Gardens, in Los Angeles County, that was destroyed in an explosion this week. (KTTV)

The teenager attended Suva Intermediate School, according to FOX 11.

"We are aware of a recent tragic incident that occurred in the Bell Gardens community that has impacted our school community," Suva Intermediate School said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time." 

More than 60 firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene on Tuesday and took about an hour to put out the blaze, the station reported. 

Wreckage and debris outside apartment building in California following explosion

Materials linked to homemade explosives and fireworks were found by investigators at the apartment in Bell Gardens, Calif., according to a report. (KTTV)

It cited fire officials as saying that two other people were hospitalized following the incident — a child who is in stable condition and an adult who is in critical condition. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
