Columbus police seize fentanyl, stolen guns and make over 180 traffic stops in one-day operation

Ohio police seized over 100 grams of illegal drugs, served dozens of warrants and made nearly 200 traffic stops in a single-day operation in Columbus last week.

The undertaking, which was called "Operation Unity", involved multiple agencies and took place on Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police announced the successful operation in a press release on Monday.

Authorities focused their attention towards Zone 6 neighborhoods of Columbus, including North and South Linden, Mt. Vernon, Milo-Grogan, Eastgate and King-Lincoln Bronzeville. The operation was designed to target violent offenders and possessors of illegal narcotics.

Authorities made 25 felony arrests and served 22 arrest warrants, plus 10 search warrants. 188 traffic stops were also made – 151 resulted in traffic citations, while 18 drivers were found without a license and 13 others were arrested for driving under the influence.

Authorities also seized 45.7 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of marijuana and 18.6 grams of cocaine, plus 14 grams of methamphetamine. Police also recovered 6 stolen vehicles.

Police released pictures of some of the confiscated items, which included illegal firearms. 24 guns were confiscated in total.

"In direct response to trends in violent crime and community concerns, the Columbus Division of Police carried out another remarkable Operation Unity last week," Columbus Division of Police said in a statement. "Together, we're making Columbus neighborhoods safer for everyone."

"For a full 24 hours, our officers were on the front lines in northeast Columbus, tackling the persistent issue of violent crime that has burdened our communities for far too long," the statement added. "Today, we celebrate their unwavering commitment, and it's crystal clear – their hard work has yielded significant results!"

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.