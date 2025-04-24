Columbia U threatens to arrest anti-Israel protesters, remove encampments as new demonstrations loom

Columbia University has warned anti-Israel protesting students that the college will tear down any encampments – and potentially arrest agitators – should they try and set up encampments on campus again this year.

The stern warning comes after the university said it became aware of secretive plans to repeat last year’s protest at the university, which culminated in students taking control of Hamilton Hall and clashing with police in riot gear. The ugly scenes saw more than 200 people arrested as students protested Israel’s war in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas that left more than 1,200 people dead.

"We have been made aware of possible plans to establish encampments on Columbia's campuses," a public safety alert put out by the university reads. "We want to clearly communicate that camping and encampments on Columbia's campuses are prohibited by university policy."

The university said authorities would immediately take steps to remove tents or other structures and tell demonstrators to disperse.

"Individuals who refuse to disperse will be identified and sanctions, including potential removal from campus and possible arrest, may be applied."

Columbia said it values free expression and the right to protest, but such activities must be conducted in accordance with university rules and policies to ensure safety and allow academic and other campus activities to continue unimpeded.

Last year’s on-campus protest started just over 12 months ago and university leaders aim to stamp out any recurrence of the chaos and disorder that unfolded. The Ivy League college was forced to cancel its main graduation ceremony, citing safety concerns amid ongoing protests and a wave of antisemitism gripping the grounds.

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik stepped down after months of criticism of her handling of the protests, many of which devolved into clashes between anti-Israel demonstrators and police, and antisemitism on campus.

The announcement by Columbia comes after NBC News reported that more than 100 people gathered in Brooklyn on Tuesday to discuss ways to re-ignite on-campus protests later this week.

A form being dispersed by organizers and obtained by NBC tells participants to prepare for "prolonged jail time" and how emergency contacts can access their apartments or homes.

Organizers cited, in part, the Trump administration’s efforts to pull federal funds from the university as a reason for this year’s protest as well as what they said was the "abduction of our comrade Mahmoud Khalil." Khalil, a Palestinian green card holder, has been arrested by federal immigration authorities who say he was one of last year’s ringleaders and promoted Hamas.



Columbia has come under intense scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus with Trump canceling $400 million in grants to the university in March.

That led to Columbia caving to certain demands in an attempt to restore funding. The move enraged organizers in Brooklyn.

The Ivy League school agreed to ban masks for the purpose of concealing identity, empower 36 campus police officers with new powers to arrest students, and appoint a senior vice provost with broad authority to oversee the department of the Middle East, South Asian and African Studies, as well as the Center for Palestine Studies.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told Fox News that meeting the demands doesn't mean that Columbia will get its $400 million in funding back, but that it's just a precondition to opening talks.

The reforms were acknowledged positively by Education Secretary Linda McMahon, but the funds have not yet been reinstated.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Alexis McAdams contributed to this report