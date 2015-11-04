Colorado woman punches shark that bit her in Florida

A Colorado woman was able to fight off a shark in Florida's shallow waters by punching the predator in the nose.

The Gazette of Colorado Springs reports that 28-year-old Jill Kruse of Colorado Springs was bitten on her lower right leg Sunday after wading into the Atlantic off Florida's Cocoa Beach. Her mother says she was waist deep in the water when the shark attacked.

Wanda Kruse says her daughter punched the shark and as it released her, she cut her hand.

This is the second Colorado Springs resident to suffer a shark bite this year -- 16-year-old Hunter Treschl lost his left arm in a shark attack along the coast of Oak Island, North Carolina.