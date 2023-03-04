Colorado woman faces no jail time for statutory rape, pregnancy by 13-year-old boy: report

A 31-year-old woman who admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old boy and getting pregnant with his child will serve no jail time, according to reports.

"I feel like if she was a man, and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different," the victim’s mother said. "They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her."

The Fountain Police Department in Colorado arrested Andrea Serrano in June 2022 on felony charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child.

Serrano allegedly admitted to police that she had sex with the teenager, who remains unidentified due to his age, and they detained her in El Paso County Criminal Justice Center while her case has remained ongoing.

But now Serrano may go free and face no jail time for her crime after agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors, who dropped the original charges to a lesser offense that does not require jail time.

"I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he’s having to be a father."

The deal, reviewed by KKTV in Colorado, would require Serrano to register as a sex offender, and she could face a requirement of 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation.

The victim’s family is looking at next steps in the case as they believe his life has been irrevocably changed by Serrano’s actions.

"I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he’s having to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life," the victim’s mother told KKTV.

She has demanded an explanation as to why Serrano will face no jail time for her crime, and has revealed that the family will seek sole custody of Serrano’s child fathered by the victim.

The Fountain Police Department did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment by time of publication.