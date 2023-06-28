Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Colorado wildfire devours nearly 3K acres as Red Flag conditions continue

The Spring Creek Fire is 5% contained, with more than 300 personnel working to fight the blaze

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Canadian wildfire smoke could be problematic for people with heart issues: Dr. Marc Siegel Video

Canadian wildfire smoke could be problematic for people with heart issues: Dr. Marc Siegel

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discusses the risks of going outside as smoke from Canadian wildfires hits the East Coast on 'America Reports.'

A western Colorado wildfire has exploded, spreading over nearly 3,000 acres this week as windy weather continues to fan the flames. 

While the Grand Valley Fire Protection District reported Tuesday morning that the blaze had rapidly grown overnight on Monday, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said in an update on Tuesday night that the fire did not continue to expand much despite Red Flag conditions in the area. 

Mapping showed that the perimeter extended around 2,577 acres, with the Spring Creek Fire just 5% contained. 

The White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management issued closures for the fire area for firefighter and public safety.

US CLEARS FORESTS RIDDLED WITH DEAD TREES, UNDERGROWTH TO LOWER WILDFIRE RISKS

Retardant falls on the Spring Creek Fire

The Spring Creek Fire has seen significant growth this afternoon. Due to the hot and dry conditions and increased winds, there is a significant smoke column. Additional resources are en route and air resources are actively engaged. This image was posted on June 26, 2023. (White River National Forest/Facebook)

The district said in a Tuesday release that there were eight crews, 25 engines, helicopters and retardant delivery aircraft, and more than 300 personnel working on the fire, with additional resources continuing to arrive. 

No evacuations had been ordered early Wednesday, but residents were urged to sign up for Garfield County emergency alerts. No structures are immediately threatened, and no injuries have been reported. 

Firefighters work on the Spring Creek Fire in Colorado

More than 300 personnel are working on the Spring Creek Fire. This image was posted on June 25, 2023. (Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit/Facebook)

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation. 

The National Weather Service's office in Grand Junction tweeted Wednesday that while winds would not be as strong as Tuesday, speeds would still reach between 25 and 40 miles per hour. 

Smoke from the Spring Creek Fire billows into the air

There are no evacuations from the Spring Creek Fire at this time. This image was posted on June 26, 2023. (Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit/Facebook)

VICTIMS OF THE COLORADO GAY CLUB SHOOTING CONFRONT KILLER, CALLING HIM A MONSTER AND COWARD

Additionally, high temperatures were forecast to reach the mid-90s – a few degrees cooler. 

A plane drops retardant on the Spring Creek Fire

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. This image was posted on June 25, 2023. (Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit/Facebook)

"Dry fuels and low [humidity continues] so Red Flag warnings remain in effect for this afternoon and again for tomorrow afternoon," it said.

An air quality health advisory was issued by the Air Pollution Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment due to smoke from the Spring Creek Fire over Garfield and Mesa Counties, with the worst smoke impacts forecast Tuesday night likely between Parachute and De Beque. The fire is just outside of Parachute.

Smoke from the mountains in the wooded areas of western Colorado

The White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management issued closures for the Spring Creek Fire area for firefighter and public safety. This image was posted on June 27, 2023. (Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The fire started on Saturday, and Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario explained Monday that moisture from the spring had created an abundance of growth and "fuel" sources in the county's grassland and wooded areas. 

As of last week, the National Interagency Fire Center said more than 22,000 wildfires had burned 636,031 acres across the country since Jan. 1. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 