Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Colorado wildfire burns over 1,200 acres, homes evacuated

Firefighters in Colorado worked tirelessly to subdue the fire which burned over 1,200 acres

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Colorado firefighters battle thick smoke during massive wildfire Video

Colorado firefighters battle thick smoke during massive wildfire

The Teller County Sheriff's Office warned of thick smoke during a massive fire in Colorado that has burned at least 1,286 acres destroyed.

A wind-whipped wildfire in Colorado has spread across more than 1,286 acres across terrain, forcing evacuations of at least 100 homes and putting others on notice.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire was about 25% contained, the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) shared. A fire watch and red flag warning remained in effect until Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

A fire abatement helicopter dropping retardant above the 403 blaze, which is near 25 percent containment. 

A fire abatement helicopter dropping retardant above the 403 blaze, which is near 25 percent containment.  (Southern Park County Fire & EMS)

Firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the fire, despite wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the fire, despite wind gusts up to 50 mph. (Lake George Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter)

The fired dubbed "the 403 fire," is being classified as "human-caused," the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said in a press conference Friday, March 31.

During the Friday morning press conference, the sheriff's office said that the fire was sparked on private land along Park County Road 403, southwest of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in Florissant, near Colorado Springs.

Officials called for evacuations within a mile of the fire’s origin about 30 minutes after the fire was reported by a resident at 10:52 a.m. Thursday, authorities with the Park County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Twitter post.

Area of where the fire is in Colorado. Authorities say that the current acreage is 1,286 and the fire is 25% contained.

Area of where the fire is in Colorado. Authorities say that the current acreage is 1,286 and the fire is 25% contained. (403 Fire Official Page)

A large plume of smoke from the 403 fire in Colorado.

A large plume of smoke from the 403 fire in Colorado. (Lake George Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter)

Firefighters have worked through the night to attempt to contain the large fire in Colorado.

Firefighters have worked through the night to attempt to contain the large fire in Colorado. (Lake George Fire Chief Susan Bernstetter)

70-CAR TRAIN DERAILS IN NORTH DAKOTA, SPILLS HAZARDOUS MATERIALS: OFFICIALS

On Friday, winds in the area were about 30 mph with gusts up to about 52 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Cold weather, with temperatures in the upper 30s, aided firefighters in their efforts.

Since the fire began, firefighters worked through the night trying to contain flames burning in dry grass and spreading into trees on Thursday and Friday, but heavy winds complicated fire suppression efforts.

Fire crews fight to control the blaze that broke out on Thursday, March 28.

Fire crews fight to control the blaze that broke out on Thursday, March 28. (NE Teller County Fire Protection District)

Multiple fire agencies are working on the fire, including the Lake George Fire Protection District, Hartsel Fire Protection District, Florissant Fire Protection District, Cripple Creek Fire Department and Divide Fire Protection District. A helicopter was being used as part of the firefighting effort.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment issued an air quality alert, warning of smoke from the fire and advising residents of Park and Teller counties to stay indoors if smoke becomes thick.

High winds rolling through the region are expected to range from 20 to 35 mph throughout the day. Gusts may reach as high as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. 

High winds rolling through the region are expected to range from 20 to 35 mph throughout the day. Gusts may reach as high as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.  (NE Teller County Fire Protection District)

Teller County Animal Control provided an evacuation service for residents to drop off their animal- including their cattle. PBJ Cattle, a local meat wholesaler, provided a safe place for pets, livestock and other animals to stay while the fire raged on.

PENNSYLVANIA CHOCOLATE FACTORY EXPLOSION KILLS SEVEN AFTER TWO MORE BODIES FOUND

"We are happy to provide a safe place for precious loved ones of those evacuated," PBJ Cattle wrote in a Facebook post.

Teller County Animal Control provided an evacuation service for residents to drop their animals off.

Teller County Animal Control provided an evacuation service for residents to drop their animals off. (Teller County Animal Control)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not released a death toll, injuries, or structures destroyed from the fire.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 