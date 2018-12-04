Boy, 9, petitions Colorado town board to throw first legal snowball in more than 100 years

For more than 90 years, an ordinance prevented a growing farming community in northern Colorado from targeting people, places and animals with "missiles" – and that included snowballs.

No longer.

Dane Best, 9, made it his mission to change Severance’s outdated law to exempt snowballs just in time for Christmas, and on Monday night he succeeded.

“I thought it was crazy,” Best told FOX 31 Denver. “Little kids should be allowed to throw snowballs at each other.”

Best said he learned about the ordinance last fall during a class field trip to the Town Hall. He then worked with Mayor Don McLeod and his parents to figure out exactly what steps needed to be taken to amend the ban on snowballs from the ordinance.

“The children of Severance want the opportunity to have a snowball fight like the rest of the world,” he said during his presentation on Monday. “The law was created many years ago. Today’s kids need a reason to play outside.”

After Best fielded some tough questions from town officials, the Severance board voted unanimously to update the language and legalize snowballs. The board acknowledged the ordinance was probably as old as the town itself, the Greeley Tribune reported.

Minutes after the decision, Best and his little brother wasted no time enjoying their newfound freedom, going outside for an impromptu snowball fight and, in the process, tossing the first “legal” snowballs in Severance history.

McLeod told FOX 31 Denver the ordinance itself had never been enforced and no one had ever been cited before.

Said McLeod: “You can make any change and it doesn’t require an age. Anybody can be involved in our democracy and anybody can make changes."