Colorado
Published

Colorado teenage girl robs mailman at gunpoint, is shot by police

CO teen pointed handgun at officers before she was shot

Associated Press
A girl suspected of robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint was fatally shot by police in suburban Denver on Monday after police said she pointed a gun at officers.

The girl died after being taken to the hospital, the Lakewood Police Department said in a written statement. An officer was also injured but is expected to make a full recovery, it said

A teenage girl who was suspected in a robbery of a mail carrier was fatally shot by police after she pointed a handgun at them.

At a press conference after the shooting, police department spokesperson John Romero said that the girl who died started firing at police officers when they responded to the robbery but in the written statement issued later Monday the department said that the girl had pointed a gun at the officers. A handgun was found where the shooting took place, Romero said.

Another girl who was suspected of being involved in the armed robbery was arrested in Frederick, Colorado, a small town about 35 miles away.