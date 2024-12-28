Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Colorado suspect wanted in alleged failed bank robbery after handing teller note that was illegible

The employee had a difficult time reading the memo allegedly passed by the suspect

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A Colorado man allegedly attempted to rob a bank but left with nothing after handing a note to a teller who was unable to decipher what he had written, according to police.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 17 at First National Bank at 750 North Lincoln Ave. in Loveland, Colorado, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Police said the man walked into the bank and handed the teller a note.

Colorado man

A Colorado man allegedly attempted to rob a bank but left with nothing after handing a note to a teller who was unable to decipher what he had written. (Loveland Police Department)

The teller, however, had a difficult time reading the note since it was allegedly almost completely illegible, according to CBS Colorado.

The man allegedly grew frustrated as the teller was struggling to read the note, so he quickly left the bank, the outlet noted.

Colorado suspect

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 17 at First National Bank at 750 North Lincoln Avenue in Loveland, Colorado. (Loveland Police Department)

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The man was captured in surveillance images wearing a brown hoodie, green pants, a green baseball cap, sunglasses and brown gloves.