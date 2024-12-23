Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Colorado ski resort gondola malfunctions, 174 rescued: 'Once-in-a-lifetime-experience'

Winter Park Resort malfunction leaves riders stranded 30-50 feet in the air, reports say

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Rescuers at Colorado's Winter Park Resort save passengers trapped in gondola Video

Rescuers at Colorado's Winter Park Resort save passengers trapped in gondola

More than 170 rescued at Winter Park Resort in Colorado following gondola malfunction. (Credit: Aleksey Dmitriyev)

More than 170 people were rescued from dangling gondolas at a Colorado ski resort after being trapped for hours due to a malfunction. 

A crack detected in a metal support structure prompted one of the lifts at Winter Park Resort outside of Denver to automatically shut down Saturday afternoon for safety precautions, according to media reports. It then took rescuers five hours to lower 174 people to the ground, a resort spokesperson told KDVR. 

"We were going up to do our first run, my wife and I, and we stopped. Stopped for about 15 minutes and we started kind of thinking, maybe it’s unusual," skier Aleksey Dmitriyev said to the station. "I called the line, and the line saying if it’s less than 20 minutes don’t worry, call us back… Then we waited a bit longer and we started seeing ski patrol coming down and talking to people from the ground to the cabin, like saying how many of you in the cabin, all that." 

"Everybody was pretty calm, ski patrol was calm and professional and assured us," he added. "It was kind of interesting because he kind of knew what he was doing, but we were a little bit concerned." 

11 INDIAN CITIZENS DEAD IN GEORGIAN SKI RESORT ACCIDENT, EMBASSY SAYS 

Trapped gondola passengers rescued in Colorado

A stranded gondola passenger is lowered to safety at Winter Park Resort in Colorado on Saturday, Dec. 21.

"We skied a few runs after that, we used a different lift, of course, and it was still an OK day but once-in-a-lifetime experience," Dmitriyev also told KDVR. 

Dmitriyev captured video showing a rescuer lowering himself into his stranded gondola’s cabin. 

"We are going to send a seat up, we are each going to get in a seat individually and slowly lower everyone down," the man says. 

FLASHBACK: SNOWBOARDER SPENDS 15 HOURS TRAPPED IN CALIFORNIA SKI RESORT GONDOLA 

Colorado gondola rescue

It took five hours to rescue all the passengers onboard the stalled gondolas Saturday at Winter Park Resort in Colorado. (Aleksey Dmitriyev)

The footage then shows multiple people – including a child – being brought down to safety. 

Winter Park Resort said the lift remained closed Sunday for repairs and inspections and the gondola manufacturer was on-site, according to KDVR. 

Winter Park Resort Colorado

Skiers are seen at the Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, Colorado, in March 2017. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of late Sunday, a new part had been installed and testing is underway in preparation to reopen the lift, the station adds. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.