Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Colorado police describe arrest of Rep. Boebert's 'highly intoxicated' ex-husband after restaurant chaos

Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert were involved in an altercation in Silt, Colorado

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Boebert addresses longstanding Democratic hypocrisy on 'violence' Video

Boebert addresses longstanding Democratic hypocrisy on 'violence'

Colorado congresswoman reacts to Democrats endorsing harassment of Supreme Court justices 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.'

Rep. Lauren Boebert's ex-husband Jayson Boebert wound up jailed earlier this week after an alleged drunken breakdown at a trendy bar in Silt, Colorado.

Jayson Boebert initially called 911 from the Miner's Claim Restaurant on Main Street around 8 p.m. Saturday to report "domestic violence abuse" but hung up on the dispatcher, according to the Silt Police Department.

The congresswoman called back and the dispatcher overheard her ex claim "she punched me in the face" in the background.

However, when police arrived, they found no marks or injury on his face and described his behavior as "highly intoxicated" and "uncooperative," while Rep. Boebert cooperated with responding officers.

REP. LAUREN BOEBERT'S EX-HUSBAND ARRESTED FOLLOWING ALTERCATION WITH CONGRESSWOMAN AT RESTAURANT

Lauren and Jayson Boebert on Capitol Hill

Lauren Boebert poses with her then-husband Jayson Boebert at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3, 2021. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Restaurant workers had asked Jayson Boebert to leave, but he refused, according to police. Officers asked him to leave as well, but he allegedly ignored their requests and had to be "physically removed" by police.

The restaurant did not have surveillance video of the incident, according to authorities, and no eyewitnesses have come forward with statements or cellphone video.

BOEBERT RESPONDS TO REPORTS OF FIGHT WITH EX-HUSBAND AT COLORADO RESTAURANT AFTER POLICE CALLED

Jayson Boebert Mugshot Garfield County

Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, pictured in a booking photo at the Garfield County jail Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

Jayson Boebert also recanted the claim that he'd been punched in the face, and police have determined that allegations of wrongdoing against the congresswoman "are unfounded."

"The investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert is closed," Silt Police Lt. Matt Gronbeck said in a statement.

On Tuesday, however, police obtained an arrest warrant for her ex-husband on charges of obstructing a peace officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was booked and released at the Garfield County jail.

Boebert at press conference

Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving," the congresswoman told Fox News Digital earlier. "I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."

Boebert filed for divorce last year, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports