Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The ex-husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was arrested following an incident with the congresswoman earlier this week.

Garfield County Jail records confirm Jayson Boebert was arrested and released on Tuesday following reports of an altercation with Lauren Boebert at a restaurant on Saturday.

Jayson Boebert was arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief on Tuesday, according to a report from CBS News Colorado.

BOEBERT RESPONDS TO REPORTS OF FIGHT WITH EX-HUSBAND AT COLORADO RESTAURANT AFTER POLICE CALLED

Jayson Boebert's arrest comes after an incident at the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado, that prompted police to be called.

The Silt Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the restaurant, located within Boebert's district, on Saturday evening regarding an incident involving the congresswoman and her ex-husband. However, police officials declined to provide more details about the investigation.

It is not clear who called the police, but both parties previously denied any wrongdoing.

"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving," the congresswoman said in a previous statement provided to Fox News Digital.

LAUREN BOEBERT SWITCHES DISTRICTS, ANNOUNCING RUN FOR COLORADO SEAT BEING VACATED BY KEN BUCK

She continued, "I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."

Jayson Boebert told The Denver Post in a brief phone interview that he called the police on Sunday morning and stated he did not want to press charges.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t want nothing to happen," Jayson Boebert reportedly said. "Her and I were working through a difficult conversation."

According to The Denver Post, the incident was first picked up by American Muckrakers, a group that says it's vying to "Fire Boebert" and has been calling for her resignation.

On X, American Muckrakers alleged that a physical altercation had ensued and said the group was filing a public information request for the surveillance tapes of the incident.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.