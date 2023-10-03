Colorado man charged after killing black bear mother, cubs: police

A man in Colorado is facing felony charges after officials claim he intentionally killed a black bear and her cubs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission officers arrested Paul Stromberg, 52, on charges of illegal destruction of wildlife, claiming he illegally killed the family of bears near his home in Howard.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers on Friday discovered three bears – a sow and two cubs – had been killed and dumped on state trust land southeast of Salida," CPW said in an official statement.

The search was launched "responding to reports on social media and anonymous tips of an alleged poaching incident."

Authorities claim they found evidence of the alleged poaching after executing a search and arrest warrant on his property.

The department explained, "The CPW investigation led Wildlife Officers to obtain a search warrant on Saturday for a home near Howard where they found evidence the bears had been shot there early on Monday, Sept. 25."

Evidence allegedly included the bodies of the three poached bears.

Stromberg was taken to Fremont County Jail and later released on a $10,000 bond.

Black bears are protected by both federal and state regulations — especially cubs.

Unsanctioned hunting of the species carries a spectrum of penalties depending on jurisdiction and prosecuting authorities.

"Anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment among other charges," Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in their statement.