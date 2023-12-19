Colorado man arrested at airport after allegedly planning to fight for ISIS

A man in Colorado was arrested on Monday after he allegedly made plans to fly overseas and fight for the ISIS terrorist group.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that Humzah Mashkoor, 18, was arrested at the Denver International Airport before he was able to board a flight for the first leg of an international trip.

Mashkoor was planning to fly to the United Arab Emirates, according to officials, and intended to stay there until he could go to Afghanistan or Syria to "serve as a fighter for ISIS."

Mashkoor, from Westminster, Colorado, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The 18-year-old made his first court appearance on Monday.

The FBI Denver Field Office is investigating.