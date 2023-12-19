Expand / Collapse search
Colorado man arrested at airport after allegedly planning to fight for ISIS

The Department of Justice wrote that the man wanted to 'serve as a fighter for ISIS'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
A man in Colorado was arrested on Monday after he allegedly made plans to fly overseas and fight for the ISIS terrorist group.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that Humzah Mashkoor, 18, was arrested at the Denver International Airport before he was able to board a flight for the first leg of an international trip.

MICHIGAN IMAM'S PRAISE FOR JIHAD LATEST EXAMPLE OF RISING DANGER OF EXTREMISM: EXPERT

ISIS flag, ammo, other items

An ISIS flag laying on the ground in Israel.  (Israeli Defense Forces)

Mashkoor was planning to fly to the United Arab Emirates, according to officials, and intended to stay there until he could go to Afghanistan or Syria to "serve as a fighter for ISIS."

LAS VEGAS ‘LONE WOLF’ TERROR ATTACK FOILED BY FBI, POLICE

Mashkoor, from Westminster, Colorado, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Humzah Mashkoor, 18, was arrested at the Denver International Airport. He's accused of attempting to join ISIS. (Fox News Digital)

The 18-year-old made his first court appearance on Monday. 

The FBI Denver Field Office is investigating.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.