Colorado man accused of drunken horseback ride

University of Colorado police have arrested a 45-year-old man suspected of going on a drunken horseback ride through the city of Boulder.

Police spokesman Ryan Huff tells The Daily Camera that witnesses saw the man hit his horse and then occasionally wander into traffic near the school Monday afternoon. Patrick Neal Schumacher of Colorado Springs faces several charges, including animal cruelty and riding under the influence of alcohol.

Police say he had a small pug named Bufford in his backpack, as well as beer cans and a black-powder pistol in his saddlebag. Officers say he told them he was traveling from Larkspur, Colo., to his brother's wedding in Bryce, Utah, and that he had to make the 600-mile journey by horse because he lost his driver's license.