Christmas Capital of Texas celebrates the holidays with 1,400-plus events across 40 days

A Texas town is celebrating its most popular time of the year as it is officially the Christmas Capital of Texas.

Grapevine, Texas — in the heart of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex — is home to more than 50,000 people. It becomes even more popular around the holidays.

In 2009, the Texas State Senate proclaimed the town the Christmas Capital of Texas after its extreme efforts at celebrating the holiday season.

Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau director of communications Elizabeth Schrack told Fox News Digital how the town makes sure to deck the halls.

"We have more than 1,400 events over 40 days," she said.

Some of the events include a North Pole Express, which typically sells out in July, the Gaylord Texan Resort ICE! Display, the Great Wolf Lodge Snowland activity display and the Texas-sized outdoor ice-skating rink in the main street district of town.

The town also hosts a Carol of the Lights festival each year, which kicks off the Christmas season.

"Being able to see families and friends and couples come out here all dressed up in their festive Christmas clothes and pjs, smiling, taking in the sights and sounds of the seasons — we just love it!"

This year's Carol of the Lights marked the 35th annual event.

It took place on the Monday before Thanksgiving — and the main street in Grapevine was shut down for the lighting of the Christmas tree.

"We love celebrating holidays here," Schrack said.

Those visiting Grapevine can also experience Christmas tribute concerts and Christmas movies during the holidays, with showings of "Elf," "Home Alone," "Miracle on 34th Street" and more.

Outside the holidays, Grapevine, Texas, is also known for bringing in hundreds of thousands of people for various events.

GrapeFest - A Texas Wine Experience draws in more than 200,000 people during the four-day event in September. During the occasion, consumers can enjoy wine tastings and live entertainment.

Main Street Fest - A Craft Brew Experience draws in more than 150,000 people during the three-day event in May. Attendees get to enjoy live music, craft beverage experiences, shopping and more.

For more information on planning a trip to visit the Christmas Capital of Texas, anyone can visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

