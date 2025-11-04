College student vanishes on Halloween just 'minutes' from home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old college student in South Carolina who went missing "minutes from his house" on Halloween but never made it home.

The Charleston Police Department said Owen Tillman Kenney was last seen walking onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway just after 3 a.m. Police initially said Kenney was last seen wearing a Boston Celtics jersey but later said he was wearing a black hooded jacket, light-colored pants and black Nike sneakers with white soles. Officials added he is 6-foot-1 and 155 pounds. Kenney is a student at the College of Charleston.

His phone's last location was recorded at the Ravenel Bridge, police said.

Kenney's family said in a Facebook post that the college student was "minutes from his house but never made it home." His family said the Boston Celtics jersey was part of Kenney's costume and said he may have been wearing a black zip-up hoodie.

"We want Owen to come home," his mother wrote on Facebook.

A spokesperson for the College of Charleston told The Post and Courier that Kenney transferred to the institution in January and is a freshman from Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

The College of Charleston said in a Facebook post it's working with authorities to locate Kenney. In a campus advisory, the college said there's "no reason to believe that there is any danger to the campus community in relation to this case."

Kenney's roommates told WCBD they tried tracking his phone, but it was dead when he disappeared.

Julie, a resident on a nearby street, told the outlet, "I was totally shocked."

"I was walking my dog yesterday, and I saw some girls putting up this sign behind me," she added. "And when I spoke with them, they didn’t even know the student. They had just heard and were concerned. So, I think everybody in the community is really concerned that this is such an unusual thing to happen."

Holland Cartmill, a student at the College of Charleston, said there's a "really eerie" feeling on campus after Kenney's disappearance.

"I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s definitely scary. And I just really pray that this doesn’t happen again," Cartmill said.

The Charleston Police Department said it's working with the FBI and New Jersey State Police to locate Kenney.

Anyone with information about Kenney's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or send a tip via www.charleston-sc.gov/tips.