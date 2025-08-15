Teen's body found under suspicious circumstances at Detroit area cemetery prompts investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The body of a missing 15-year-old boy was discovered this week at a Detroit cemetery under suspicious circumstances.

Lawrence Dowl, 15, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday after he did not return home, according to a report from affiliate FOX 2 Detroit.

Detroit and Michigan State Police joined the search Thursday before Dowl's body was discovered at a local cemetery.

Detectives told WDIV Dowl was "wearing gloves and what we believe to be some kind of ski mask," and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Dowl's family said he disappeared Tuesday after getting into a white Dodge Durango on the city's west side, according to FOX 2.

He was reported missing the following day.

The family added there was no way to track him, as he left his cell phone at home, according to the report.

Police received a tip about the park in the area, which police and troopers searched with K9s prior to the discovery.

Dowl's aunt, Lamisha Pullom, told FOX 2 Dowl and another boy were dropped off before they started walking.

"We were told by a friend or supposed to be a friend, the person who was driving the car, that they dropped him and another boy off in this area and they took off walking," Pullom said.

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified.

Dowl's cause of death has not yet been released.

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.