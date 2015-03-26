Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

College Coed Shot for Refusing to Give Man Her Phone Number

By | Fox News

A Washington, D.C., college student claims she was shot by a man for refusing to give him her phone number, MyFoxDC.com reports.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, reportedly told police that she was leaving a party in southeast Washington early Sunday when the man approached her and asked for her phone number.

"He told my cousin he was going to shoot at us if I didn't give him my number and then he started shooting," the woman reportedly told authorities.

The student was struck by a bullet in her ankle, the station reports, and surgeons are deciding how to remove it.

Click here to read more on this story from MyFoxDC.com.