College Coed Shot for Refusing to Give Man Her Phone Number

A Washington, D.C., college student claims she was shot by a man for refusing to give him her phone number, MyFoxDC.com reports.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, reportedly told police that she was leaving a party in southeast Washington early Sunday when the man approached her and asked for her phone number.

"He told my cousin he was going to shoot at us if I didn't give him my number and then he started shooting," the woman reportedly told authorities.

The student was struck by a bullet in her ankle, the station reports, and surgeons are deciding how to remove it.

