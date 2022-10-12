Expand / Collapse search
US
Cold weather forecast to move over Northeast, bringing heavy rain

Northwest is experiencing above-average temperatures

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

A strong cold front pushing over the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys will bring the risk of strong-to-severe storms.  

The severe storm threat in the Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes on Wednesday

The severe storm threat in the Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

This system will move into the Northeast with heavy rain forecast through Friday.  

Rain forecast for the Northeast over the next five days

Rain forecast for the Northeast over the next five days (Credit: Fox News)

Colder air moving in from Canada will change rain to light snow overnight for the upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes region. 

The eastern U.S. futuretrack

The eastern U.S. futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Wet weather will also threaten to soak parts of the Gulf Coast and Southeast.  

Tropical Storm Karl is moving north-northwest

Tropical Storm Karl is moving north-northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Tropical Storm Karl will impact Mexico, but also enhance the chances of rain over the southern U.S.

Forecast high temperatures in the Northwest

Forecast high temperatures in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

The Northwest is still breaking records for above-average temperatures this week. 

