Cold weather forecast across US

The coldest air so far this season is spreading across the U.S.

SIGNIFICANT COLD FRONT BRINGING COLD AIR, FREEZE ADVISORIES TO THESE PARTS OF THE US

Morning low temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s from the Northern Rockies to the Great Lakes.

Below-average temperatures are expected for much of the country this week.

With cold air blowing over the Great Lakes, some lake-effect snow will accumulate.

The West will remain active with rain and mountain snow this week, and rain and storms will pop up along a stationary front draped across the southern Plains.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flash flooding could be a problem for southeast Texas on Wednesday.