Significant cold front bringing cool air, freeze advisories to these parts of the US

New storm system pushing into West Coast will bring heavy rain, high elevation snow

By Janice Dean | Fox News
A significant cold front will bring cooler air from the Plains to the East Coast over the next 24 hours.   

Freeze advisories are up from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley back through the Midwest and parts of the Plains. 

Colder air in place means any moisture will turn into a wintry mix from the Central Rockies into the Central Plains.    

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 1. 

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 1.  (Fox News)

STORMY WEATHER ON TAP FOR EASTERN US 

Rain will be in the forecast for the Southern Plains. 

The next storm system pushing into the West Coast will bring more heavy rain and some higher elevation snow. 

Expected snowfall totals for this week.

Expected snowfall totals for this week. (Fox News)

A storm system over Canada will help enhance rain and snow showers for the Great Lakes.   

Rain and snow showers will also increase for parts of the interior Northeast and New England Tuesday. 

Cold temperatures are expected for the start of November.

Cold temperatures are expected for the start of November. (Fox News)

Subtropical storm Wanda has formed in the Atlantic, but the system is not going to impact land. 

