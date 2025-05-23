Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump immigration enforcement hampered by detention capacity, Florida sheriff warns

Sheriff calls on president to 'break this logjam' as migrants are 'turned back into the street' due to limited ICE resources

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Florida sheriff offers solutions to Trump immigration bottleneck with 'soft side housing' Video

Florida sheriff offers solutions to Trump immigration bottleneck with 'soft side housing'

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd criticizes lack of federal detention capacity despite willingness to help with migrant housing. (Fox News Digital)

A Florida sheriff said law enforcement is "waiting at go" to assist the Trump administration with immigration enforcement, but worries about the lack of detention capacity.

Fox News Digital spoke with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on the current status of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

"We heard President Trump loud and clear when he said start with the worst first, and let's get these illegal aliens out of the country," Judd said.

However, the sheriff pointed to a significant bottleneck: the lack of federal capacity to detain migrants, and that, despite arrests, "they're turned [migrants] back into the street" due to ICE’s limited resources.

ICE FORCED TO RELEASE SOME ILLEGAL MIGRANTS WHO COULD POSE DANGER TO AMERICANS: IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY

A task force arrests illegal migrants in Florida

A Border Patrol vehicle on I-95 in St. Johns County, Florida, Feb. 24, 2025. (Stephanie Keith for Fox News Digital)

Judd pointed to the lack of holding facilities and the complications arising from federal rules, which generally prevent local jails from holding migrants for more than 48 hours after their release from local custody unless the jails have Intergovernmental Service Agreements (IGSAs) that allow for longer detention under federal authority.

"You see, county jails can hold them [migrants] short term if we have accompanying criminal charges, but we can't hold them long term," he said. "We're more than willing to do that with the federal government once the federal government recognizes that we're helping them — they're not helping us."

WATCH:

Florida police given immigration enforcement powers Video

ICE MAKES MAJOR MOVE ON DETAINING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN HEART OF BLUE STATE

The need for additional detention space and resources came as the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) became the first in the nation to train and deploy troopers under the federal 287(g) agreement, which authorizes designated state officers to enforce immigration law in partnership with federal agents.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the initiative is already delivering results and believes it could serve as a blueprint for other states seeking to take immigration enforcement into their own hands.

Judd called for federal executive action, saying, "The president is the only one that can break this logjam."

The Sunshine State, he said, is prepared to execute practical solutions, such as setting up temporary "soft side housing" for detainees, modeled after hurricane emergency shelters. 

"We’re eager to make it happen. We’re sitting on go," he said, while criticizing the lack of support. "The federal government doesn't have the infrastructure to hold them, nor are they willing to pay when we offer the infrastructure."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discussed how his department is assisting ICE with arresting and apprehending criminal migrants. (Fox News Digital)

Judd defended ICE personnel, acknowledging their efforts despite what he describes as inherited limitations from the previous Biden administration.

"But they are limited," he said. "They're severely limited because they're operating with the resources that the Biden administration left them with. And the Biden administration wasn't into deporting people. They were into importing people."

The sheriff said stricter detention policies will serve as a deterrent for migrants.

"We've got to stop the game playing, and only the federal government can do it," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for comment.

Fox News' Danamarie McNicholl contributed to this report.

