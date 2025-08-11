Expand / Collapse search
Coast Guard warns of 'increased Chinese research vessel activity' in the US Arctic

Chinese research ships prompt Coast Guard response in Arctic region

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
The Coast Guard warned of "increased Chinese research vessel activity" in the U.S. Arctic as it responded to multiple vessels in the region.  

The agency said it recently "detected and responded to two Chinese research vessels operating in the U.S. Arctic and is currently monitoring a total of five similar vessels in or near the U.S Arctic."

"On August 5, a C-130J Hercules fixed wing aircraft from Air Station Kodiak responded to the Chinese research vessels Ji Di and the Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di.  Both vessels were transiting northeast in the Bering Sea," the Coast Guard said. 

"On August 6, the crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) again responded to the Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di as it was transiting north in the Chukchi Sea above the Arctic Circle, after passing through the Bering Strait," they added. 

Chinese research vessels in U.S. Arctic

The Chinese research vessel Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di is seen in an aerial surveillance photo taken by a Coast Guard C-130J Hercules aircraft from Air Station Kodiak.  (U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard released a photo of the Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di as taken from the C-130J Hercules. They noted that the aircraft and Waesche were "patrolling under Operation Frontier Sentinel, an operation that responds to adversaries operating in and around Alaskan and U.S. Arctic waters." 

USCGC Waesche ship

The U.S. Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche travels through the San Francisco Bay for the Parade of Ships during San Francisco Fleet Week in October 2023. The USCGC Waesche recently responded to a Chinese research vessel in the U.S. Arctic, the Coast Guard said. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. 

"In July, Coast Guard Arctic District deployed a C-130J Hercules fixed wing aircraft from Air Station Kodiak to query the Xue Long 2, another Chinese research vessel, approximately 290 nautical miles north of Utqiagvik, Alaska," the Coast Guard also said. 

The sightings of the Chinese ships are part of a "three-year trend of increased activity" in the region, according to officials. 

Kristi Noem visits U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem looks out during an aerial tour on a HC-130J aircraft from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak on March 17, 2025, in Kodiak Station, Alaska.  (Alex Brandon/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Coast Guard Arctic District works in conjunction with international partners, U.S. Northern Command, and Alaskan Command to constantly monitor the activity of foreign vessels operating near U.S. sovereign waters and the extended outer continental shelf to ensure homeland security, homeland defense, and compliance with U.S. and international law," the agency said. 

