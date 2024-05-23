Expand / Collapse search
Alaska

Coast Guard suspends search for 3 people missing after boat capsized in Gulf of Alaska bay

Distress call reportedly received Wednesday morning from boat about 35 miles from Seward, AK

Associated Press
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday suspended its search for three people missing after their boat capsized in a Gulf of Alaska bay.

The Coast Guard said a distress call was received Wednesday morning from a 21-foot Hewescraft boat near Aialik Bay, located about 35 miles southwest of Seward.

CHARTER BOAT LIKELY CAPSIZED IN LEADUP TO WRECK THAT KILLED 5 OFF ALASKA COAST: COAST GUARD

An alert was sent to nearby boats, and a Coast Guard air crew located the capsized vessel.

Alaska Fox News graphic

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for three people who went missing after their boat capsized off the Alaskan coast. (Fox News)

"A nearby good Samaritan recovered one unresponsive individual with no signs of life from the water," the Coast Guard said in a post on X. That person was later pronounced dead by local medics, the Coast Guard said.

Crews searched roughly 95 square miles before the active search for the three missing people was suspended.

Seward, with a population of just over 5,000 people, is about 125 miles south of Anchorage.