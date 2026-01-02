Coast Guard suspends search for 77-year-old woman who went overboard from Holland America Line cruise ship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard said it suspended a search for a 77-year-old woman who went overboard on a Holland America Line cruise ship near Cuba on New Year’s Day.

The passenger, who has not been publicly identified, vanished approximately 40 miles northeast of the Sabana-Camagüey archipelago, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

"The USCG suspended its searches for a missing 77-year-old woman who went overboard the cruise ship, Nieuw Statendam, Thurs., pending the development of new information," the agency wrote on X.

"Cruise ship personnel and USCG crews searched for approx. 8 hours over 690 square miles," it added.

The Coast Guard said its cutter William Trump and MH-60 helicopter crews from Air Station Clearwater had participated in the search.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that while sailing in waters north of Cuba, a guest on Nieuw Statendam went overboard earlier today. The captain and crew initiated search and rescue procedures and worked closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, which deployed a cutter and helicopter to assist," the Holland America Line told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"After a daylong search, efforts were suspended at sundown. Our family assistance team is supporting the guest’s family, and our thoughts are with the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time," it added. "As a result of the search, the ship’s planned call to Key West, Florida, January 2 was canceled."

The Nieuw Statendam has a capacity of around 2,700 guests.

It departed Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 27, before making stops in the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and the Dominican Republic, according to the website CruiseMapper.

The Nieuw Statendam was heading to Key West at the time of the woman’s disappearance.