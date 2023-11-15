Expand / Collapse search
Puerto Rico

Coast Guard searching for man who took 30-foot plunge off cruise ship near Puerto Rico

30-year-old Indian national reportedly fell from MSC cruise ship while en route to Dominican Republic

Associated Press
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Wednesday for a crew member who apparently fell from a cruise ship northwest of Puerto Rico, officials said.

The unidentified 30-year-old man of Indian nationality was aboard the MSC Seascape when someone apparently saw him tumble more than 30 feet into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday night, the Coast Guard said.

The incident happened as the cruise ship was traveling from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic.

Puerto Rican flag

The Puerto Rican flag is photographed against a partly cloudy sky. (iStock)

The Coast Guard said the cruise ship threw a lifeline and three life rings and launched a rescue boat to search for the man.

Authorities said the search is ongoing and that the cruise ship has continued its voyage.

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises did not immediately respond to a request for comment.