Coast Guard rescues man from cruise ship off North Carolina

The Coast Guard has helped take a man from a cruise ship to the mainland for a medical problem.

The Coast Guard's Portsmouth, Virginia, command center received a call Friday morning that a passenger on the cruise ship was suffering abdominal pain. Helicopters were then launched from a North Carolina station to respond.

The 55-year-old Canadian man and his wife were hoisted aboard the helicopter and taken to a hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina. The medevac took place about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) southeast of Cape Hatteras.

The Coast Guard didn't immediately provide further information about the man's condition.