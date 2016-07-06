Coast Guard recruit who collapsed after training run dies

A new Coast Guard recruit from Virginia who collapsed last week after a physical fitness run at a training center in New Jersey has died.

A Coast Guard spokesman confirmed the recruit died Wednesday but said the cause of death hasn't been determined.

The recruit was part of a class that started training late last month at the Coast Guard's center in Cape May. The recruit collapsed Friday morning just moments after completing a 1.5-mile run.

Medical personnel on scene for the training immediately responded. The recruit was taken to a hospital.

The Coast Guard says it will conduct a full investigation into the recruit's death, which is standard policy in such cases.

The recruit's name and hometown haven't been released because relatives are still being notified about the death.