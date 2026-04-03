Coast Guard caught on camera rescuing federal agents, boaters after 2 vessels capsize off Puerto Rico

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A U.S. Coast Guard rescue mission off Puerto Rico turned perilous Tuesday night when two boats capsized, leaving five people — including three federal agents — stranded in rough seas before all were safely rescued.

Officials said all three agents and the two boaters are safe, and there are no other people missing.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan were notified by Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action about a capsized vessel off Isla de Cabras in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, prompting an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) alert to vessel traffic in the area, according to authorities.

The Guard directed the launch of a Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat Medium and a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to provide rescue assistance. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Caribbean Air and Marine Branch Marine Unit, and Puerto Rico Police Joint Force of Rapid Action (FURA) helicopter were also dispatched.

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A short time later, a good Samaritan reported seeing a 22-foot capsized vessel and two people holding on to the boat, officials said. He provided a position for response units, while a Puerto Rico police helicopter crew tracked down the capsized vessel.

As the CBP marine unit approached the boaters in 10-foot swells to attempt the rescue, their vessel also capsized, throwing the three agents into the water.

The Station San Juan boat crew tried to reach the agents and boaters, but were unable due to the deteriorated sea state and the original capsized vessel being beyond the reef line.

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As the Coast Guard helicopter responded, the Puerto Rico police helicopter crew rescued one of the boaters and one of the CBP agents, taking them to Isla de Cabras.

The Coast Guard aircrew then deployed their rescue swimmer and safely hoisted the remaining two agents and boater safely aboard the aircraft.

The survivors were taken to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, where they were received by awaiting Puerto Rico Emergency Medical Service personnel and treated for minor injuries.

"The quick actions by FURA and CBP AMO allowed for constant eyes on all five people in the water and their prompt rescue," said Lt. David Tirado-Tolosa, Coast Guard Air Station MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircraft commander. "This mission highlights the high-risk environment our crews, federal, and local partners face every time they respond to a search and rescue. We are very glad everyone made it home safely, as this could have easily had a different outcome."

Cmdr. Zach Geyer, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Search and Rescue mission coordinator, added the case highlights the dangers facing rescue professionals coming to the aide of mariners peril.

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"The responding CBP asset crew exemplified the courageous effort our federal and local responders make in a deliberate and calculated risk decision to save two individuals in immediate danger of death," said Cmdr. Zach Geyer, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Search and Rescue mission coordinator for the case. "Through strong coordination across agencies, including CBP, FURA, the Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Center, and the Federal Aviation Administration, responders safely de-conflicted a congested airspace and ultimately saved lives."