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Coast Guard caught on camera rescuing federal agents, boaters after 2 vessels capsize off Puerto Rico

A good Samaritan spotted the capsized vessel and two people clinging to it, helping guide rescue crews to the scene

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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US Coast Guard and Puerto Rican air crews rescue 5 people Video

US Coast Guard and Puerto Rican air crews rescue 5 people

The U.S. Coast Guard and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action air crews rescued three federal agents and two other people after two vessels capsized Tuesday night in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard Southeast via X)

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A U.S. Coast Guard rescue mission off Puerto Rico turned perilous Tuesday night when two boats capsized, leaving five people — including three federal agents — stranded in rough seas before all were safely rescued.

Officials said all three agents and the two boaters are safe, and there are no other people missing.

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan were notified by Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action about a capsized vessel off Isla de Cabras in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, prompting an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) alert to vessel traffic in the area, according to authorities.

The Guard directed the launch of a Station San Juan 45-foot Response Boat Medium and a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter to provide rescue assistance. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Caribbean Air and Marine Branch Marine Unit, and Puerto Rico Police Joint Force of Rapid Action (FURA) helicopter were also dispatched.

U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hovering above Atlantic Ocean near North Carolina coast

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter hovers over the ocean during a rescue mission. (Fireman Madilynn Herrell/U.S. Coast Guard, File)

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A short time later, a good Samaritan reported seeing a 22-foot capsized vessel and two people holding on to the boat, officials said. He provided a position for response units, while a Puerto Rico police helicopter crew tracked down the capsized vessel. 

As the CBP marine unit approached the boaters in 10-foot swells to attempt the rescue, their vessel also capsized, throwing the three agents into the water.

The Station San Juan boat crew tried to reach the agents and boaters, but were unable due to the deteriorated sea state and the original capsized vessel being beyond the reef line.

A map showing Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic

A boat capsized off Isla de Cabras in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday. (iStock)

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As the Coast Guard helicopter responded, the Puerto Rico police helicopter crew rescued one of the boaters and one of the CBP agents, taking them to Isla de Cabras.

The Coast Guard aircrew then deployed their rescue swimmer and safely hoisted the remaining two agents and boater safely aboard the aircraft.

The survivors were taken to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, where they were received by awaiting Puerto Rico Emergency Medical Service personnel and treated for minor injuries.

"The quick actions by FURA and CBP AMO allowed for constant eyes on all five people in the water and their prompt rescue," said Lt. David Tirado-Tolosa, Coast Guard Air Station MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircraft commander. "This mission highlights the high-risk environment our crews, federal, and local partners face every time they respond to a search and rescue. We are very glad everyone made it home safely, as this could have easily had a different outcome."

U.S. Coast Guard official looking through binoculars at a ship

The U.S. Coast Guard was assisted in the rescue by the Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action. (USCG Handout/Reuters, File)

Cmdr. Zach Geyer, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Search and Rescue mission coordinator, added the case highlights the dangers facing rescue professionals coming to the aide of mariners peril.

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"The responding CBP asset crew exemplified the courageous effort our federal and local responders make in a deliberate and calculated risk decision to save two individuals in immediate danger of death," said Cmdr. Zach Geyer, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Search and Rescue mission coordinator for the case. "Through strong coordination across agencies, including CBP, FURA, the Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Center, and the Federal Aviation Administration, responders safely de-conflicted a congested airspace and ultimately saved lives."

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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